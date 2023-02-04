Freezin’ For a Reason took place earlier today, which saw people jump into some cold water.

There weren’t many excuses for people not to take the plunge as conditions stayed fairly nice for the occasion.

“It’s actually gorgeous today. It’s actually one of the nicer days we’ve ever had for the polar bear swim.” says Sunny Dyck, Lead Organizer.

“It’s a balmy zero degrees up here, and down on the beach, it’s about minus three with windchill, so it’s gorgeous.”

- Advertisement -

Words definitely wouldn’t be needed to know how cold the water was, as the chattering teeth of participants did the talking.

Freezin’ For a Reason has been put on as a way to raise money for youth and sports programs in Williams Lake for the past 20 years.

For those who chose not to jump in the water and stay warm, they were able to raise pledges to save a polar bear.

Before the event got started, 42 people had registered for the polar plunge, with more lined up to register.

Dyck said that they plan to continue the event, as it’s a great community tradition, and a fun way to raise money.