Two Cariboo First Nations will receive provincial funding to help reduce risks from future disasters related to natural hazards and climate change.

Nazko First Nation is getting $230,937 for Disaster Risk Mapping, Planning, and Emergency Communications Enhancements.

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation will receive $150,000 in funding for Climate Resiliency Planning.

“The climate will continue to increase the risk of natural disasters in British Columbia over the years ahead. Local governments and First Nations are important partners in ensuring that communities are prepared for what will come and we’re taking action to support them in this critical work. The projects enabled by this funding will make a big difference for First Nations and communities throughout B.C. In their efforts to keep lives and livelihoods safe from potential disasters,” Bowin Ma Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said in a release.

A total of $23.4 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund was distributed to 49 First Nation and local governments throughout the province to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to climate-related emergencies.