Avalanche Canada updates tool for mountain goers
Avalanche Canada updates tool for mountain goers

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Avalanche Canada App

Avalanche Canada app has returned with a new look for a better condition ratings.

This will allow for people going to the mountains to have another look at the conditions and better prepare.

Grant Helgeson, Product Manager, even says the app will look familiar to people who use the website.

“Very similar. So the website was move to a flexible forecast region, and so now the app works with that flexible forecast region system.” says Helgeson

“Users can come in there see the latest information, submit a min report when their back online after a long day in the mountains.”

For those wondering how long the app will run for, Helgeson says it’s not uncommon to see the last forecast all the way into May.

In the summer however, the app can be used for weather stations if anyone wants to know how high it is in a region.

To get the app, iOS users will have to use Safari, while Android uses Chrome, and from there you search the link, which can be found here.

