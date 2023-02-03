Premier Eby has been in Ottawa in talks for more funding in different areas, one being health care.

However, Shirley Bond, MLA for Prince George-Valemount and Opposition Shadow Minister for Health Long Term Care and Seniors feels as the focus should be shifted.

“There’s very difficult morale issues in many of our health care facilities.” says Bond.

“We need to look at how we can recruit new professionals, how we can train more health care professionals, and we also have to look at retention.”

Lorne Doerkson, MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin shared the same sentiment.

“There are things that we could do immediately, and I know there are people that we could access that could take some of the pressure off.” says Doerkson.

“Some of them are seeking other employment. We could actually make this problem worse by not taking advantage of the people that want to work in our community.”

While Doerkson thinks it’s great that we could see potential funding, he wonders why we’d omit bringing back health workers that were unable to work due to covid restrictions.

Bond also wants the province to focus on the outcomes we’re seeing today, and find the more immediate steps that could ease some of the concerns.

Even though health care workers have been feeling pressure as of late, Doerkson noted that the staff in the Cariboo-Chilcotin have been awesome.

As for when we’d see any result on funding, the soonest time would be Tuesday, after the First Ministers meeting.