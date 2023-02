A date for sentencing has been set for a former 100 Mile House teacher who was accused of inappropriate behavior against two students.

34-year old Vincent Collins is due back in court on March 28th.

Collins pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16 and to a lesser count of assault.

He was originally charged with sexual assault.

Collins was arrested back in April of 2021 while he was on his way to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.