For a third straight year, a Williams Lake business is helping to raise awareness about Pink Shirt Day while supporting a local organization at the same time.

Since the end of January Do-More Promotional has been busy creating t-shirts and hoodies with proceeds of the sale going this year to Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin.

Owner Nancy Dron said every year they try to do something a little bit different every year.

“We like to come up with at least one new design each year and our highlight this time around is “Kindness Is Universal. We also have the option this year of adding the words “Be Kind” to any of the shirts in any language as long as you provide the spelling for us but we will add that at no extra charge .”

Dron said the idea of including any language came by working with a number of different organizations throughout the community and they get a lot of support from different schools in the community and surrounding area, especially with Pink Shirt Day.

“Some of the schools requested something a little bit more traditional to the area so we decided that was something we could accommodate and when we decided to do the local languages we also thought why not open that up to anybody who is of any ethnicity as long as you can help us with the spelling we’ll be happy to put that on for you.”

In 2021 Do-More Promotional sold a total of 288 shirts and hoodies and donated $1460 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake.

Last year, the BGC Williams Lake Club received $1895.