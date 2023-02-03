The 100 Mile House Wranglers are looking to end their season with a ticket to the playoffs.

To do that, they need close out their next five games, with two being played at home this weekend.

Dale Hladun, Coach and General Manager, is pretty confident going into this weekends double header.

“The boys have been playing pretty well at home. The last regulation home loss was on December 10th, and even in that game the boys outplayed North Okanagan, and we outshot them 60 something to 20 something.” says Hladun

- Advertisement -

“We’re looking forward to another good effort from the whole club this weekend.”

The team as of now is in a good position to make the playoffs, however mathematically, Chase Heat can still rob them of their playoff hopes.

To do that, the Heat will need to win their last four games, while the Wranglers just need to win one to lock in a spot.

The Wranglers even had a boost to their confidence after going toe-to-toe with the reigning champs, Revelstoke Grizzlies, in a 3-2 overtime loss.

With that, along with having a good record at home as of late, it’s looking like a recipe for success this weekend.

The Wranglers will take on the Sicamous Eagles tonight at 7:00pm, with Saturday being against the Osoyoos Coyotes at 7:00pm.