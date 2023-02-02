Williams Lake will see a slight population growth this summer.

June 16th and 17th the City will play host to the 65th Annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition.

Teams from across BC will be in town to test their emergency response and rescue abilities which Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said is a win-win for everyone in the community.

“I am really excited and looking forward to hosting folks coming to town. The hotels will be booked and the restaurants will be full. It creates tourism besides economics which the present council and myself are all for it.”

Rathor said he attended a Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition in the past and loved the way the competitors showed their skills and is looking forward to its return to the City.

“We want everyone to welcome our guests with open arms when they come to our community this summer,” Rathor said.

Williams Lake last hosted the Annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition in 2019.

It was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.