Quesnel RCMP responded to a call for a robbery at the CIBC bank in the 300 block of Reid Street just before 5 o’clock yesterday. (Wednesday)
Sergeant Clay Kronebusch goes over a few of the details.
“A lone male entered the bank and produced a note demanding money and threatening staff. The suspect made motions indicating he had a weapon. The suspect had his face covered with a blue surgical mask.”
Kronebusch says there was just staff and no customers in the bank at the time.
He says the man then fled the scene on foot, heading west on Front Street with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Kronebusch says they have video footage and a description of the suspect.
“He is approximately 6’3 tall with a slim build. He was wearing a light-coloured toque, blue coveralls, a hi vis vest, black gloves, and was carrying a black satchel over his shoulder.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP AT (250-992-9211)