The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire late last night.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says they were called to a residence on Robertson Avenue at around 11-30.

“Upon arrival, we did a walk around and noticed that we had fire in the basement of that residential home. Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire in the basement area.”

Richert says the homeowners helped to keep the fire from spreading.

“They were quickly alerted that there was smoke in the building and prior to leaving the home they noticed there was heavy flames, so when they left the home they shut all the doors which contained the fire to the downstairs, and there was no spread to the upstairs.”

Richert says no one was hurt.

“There were three occupants home at the time and they quickly called 9-1-1 and exited the home.”

Richert says there was extensive damage in the basement but only minor smoke damage upstairs.

He says they responded with approximately 15 fire fighters and three pieces of apparatus.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.