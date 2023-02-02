Final temporary repairs have now been made to the Quesnel River Bridge and the approaches to it.

That work was done overnight this past Friday and into Saturday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, responding to our inquiries, says “potholes have been occurring in the wake of the recent wet weather and melting snow combined with freeze-and-thaw conditions.”

It says EMCON Services is continually patrolling, identifying, and repairing the potholes as part of their routine highway maintenance.

The Ministry also says however, that more permanent fixes will be completed in the spring when the weather is more suitable for paving work.