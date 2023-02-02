Planning for Performances in the Park have begun, with the need for sponsors and performers.

As for the talent needed, Venta Rutkauskas, Program Manager, looks to expand on their typical performances.

“Traditionally it’s been a lot of bands and soloists, so lots of music, and musicians have applied previously.” says Rutkauskas.

“We’ve slowly been opening the door, and really we’re open to comedy, theatre, dance.”

She also hopes to have more Indigenous performers included in the event.

So far, they’ve got around a dozen applicants, with most being bands.

Rutkauskas also takes time to look for other performers who aren’t aware that they should apply.

Performance in the park will begin on Thursday, July 6th until August 24th from 6:00pm to 7:45pm.

Deadline for performer applications and sponsorship pledges is March 15th, with applications on their website here.