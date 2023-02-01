(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Two Prince George RCMP officers have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a suspect in July 2017.

Cst. Paul Ste-Marie and Cst. Jean Francois Monnette has each been charged in the matter.

In addition, Cst. Arthur Dallman, Cst. Clarence Alexander MacDonald and Sgt. Bayani (Jon) Cruz has been handed attempting to obstruct justice offenses in relation to the events following the arrest.

All five will appear in Prince George Court on March 14th.

Prince George RCMP responded to a report of a man “casing vehicles” back in July of 2017.

According to the Independent Investigation Office, a struggle ensued and pepper spray was deployed.

Once apprehended, the suspect had trouble breathing and received medical assistance.

When the ambulance arrived he collapsed and was pronounced dead shortly after that.