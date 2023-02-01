(With files from Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A recent police investigation by police in Prince George was briefly sidetracked after a drone was seen flying over a residence along the 26-hundred block of Quince Street.

Just after 11 am on January 25th, police found a micro-drone flying above the residence, which was not in operation by police officers while attending to a disturbance call.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says they want to speak with the drone owners as fines and criminal charges are possible.

“Micro drone operators while they are not required to be licensed, they are required to follow the Transport Canada guidelines for drone operation. This drone did crash land on the roof of the house where police were conducting their investigation and was seized.”

Cooper added a device like this can cause some anxiety for officers as well as the homeowner.

“What concerns us is that having someone operating a drone over an active police investigation is distracting for everyone that’s involved and that poses a safety concern for our officers and those we are interacting with.”

Police remind micro-drone operators that they are required to follow Transport Canada guidelines which include avoiding emergency sites and first responder areas.