Residents can now add more items to their recyclables, as a multitude of items are now included.

One of the main reasons the CRD expanded the list, is to cut down confusion on certain items that can be recycled.

“For instance, a pie plate that somebody bought a pie in is pretty hard to tell the difference between a pie plate you bought in a grocery store and made your own pie in.” says Tara Grady, Supervisor of Solid Waste Management.

“A lot of the materials were being accepted, but not identified as not included.”

The list of items that will be accepted at recycling depots include:

– Plastic shrink wrap and bubble wrap

– Plastic food wrap, sandwich bags and freezer bags

– Paper party hats, party décor, and piñatas

– Aluminum foil, pie plates, and baking dishes

– Cardboard storage boxes, moving boxes, and gift boxes

Grady said the biggest change will come plastic bags and overwrap as they will now be included with the other flexible plastics.

She also want’s to remind those that bring in squishy foam can add it to the flexible plastics, instead of putting it with styrofoam.