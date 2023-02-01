A record for a daily snowfall amount wasn’t just broken yesterday, it was shattered.

According to Environment Canada, 6.8 centimetres fell on January 31st back in 2001 in Williams Lake.

We asked Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon just how much the Lake City accumulated in a 24-hour period.

“Williams Lake received about 16 centimetres which is a new daily record and between Tuesday morning and this morning Quesnel received about 19 centimetres at the airport.”

Sekhon said he can’t say if the 19 centimetres that fell in Quesnel is a record as they stopped recording that statistic back in 2001.

A Winter Storm Warning continues to be in effect for communities along Highway 97 from Mclesse Lake to Quesnel, including the Northern Cariboo Mountains, Wells and Barkerville as total snow accumulations of 20 to 40 centimetres are expected now through tomorrow.

And with another total snowfall amount of 10 to 15 centimetres expected in the Williams Lake area today, the record of 10.6 back in 1982 could be challenged.

A Snowfall Warning is in effect until this afternoon for the area including communities in the Cariboo Mountains, Likely, Quesnel Forks, Horsefly and Big Lake.