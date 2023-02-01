Mail delivery will resume in Quesnel today, but there is a caveat.

Canada Post issued what’s called a “red delivery service alert” for the Quesnel area yesterday.

Today, there is a “yellow delivery service alert.”

Lisa Lui, Media Relations with Canada Post, explains.

- Advertisement -

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority, so when we issue a red alert it means we are not delivering due to inclement weather. And because Quesnel is in a yellow delivery service alert today, that means we will be attempting our best to deliver but there may be delays.”

Canada Post suggests that people remove snow and ice from their walkway and driveway, de-ice their stairs and the path to the mailbox using sand or salt, and to keep stairs, handrails, and their mailbox free of obstructions.

Lui says Canada Post has been issuing service delivery alerts since January 2014, but she says they are pretty rare for this area.

“For example, we did issue a red alert for parts of Quesnel and the regions in July of 2017 and then we also issued a blanket red or yellow service delivery alert right before then holidays in December 2022.”

Liu says the alert in 2017 was due to wildfires, while the alert in December was for extreme cold weather.