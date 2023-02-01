100 Mile House will have a emergency preparedness workshop in February before fire season starts.

The workshop will be hosted by Better at Home, with Roger Hollander 100 Mile House Fire Chief and Stephanie Masun from the Cariboo Regional District speaking to participants.

“I just think it’s a wonderful opportunity. I really do believe that preparedness and information is the antidote to anxiety and fear.” says Cindy Faulkner, Better at Home Coordinator.

“Being able to provide people with information and helping people be prepared, it’s so helpful.”

One of the big reasons the workshop will be available is to help alleviate the trauma of the 2017 fires community members, especially seniors suffer once a new fire season starts.

72-hour emergency kits will be provided to the first 100 seniors that attend the workshop.

The workshop will have seats reserved for seniors, however anyone is welcome to join.

The emergency preparedness workshop will take place at the 100 Mile Community Hall, on February 21st, from 2pm – 3pm.

For more information on Better at Home, you can visit their website here.