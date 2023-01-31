Quesnel residents won’t be getting any mail today. (Tuesday)

Canada Post has issued what’s called a “red delivery service alert” for the Quesnel area.

A red service alert means that they are suspending mail delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or are recalling them.

The decision was made due to inclement weather and snowfall.

- Advertisement -

Several cities in the Lower Mainland have what’s called a “yellow delivery service alert”, which means they will do their best to deliver the mail, but there may be delays.

Canada Post says delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.