The South Cariboo Garlic Festival is a go for August, but will have new organizers running the event.

Teresa Wager and Nedeen Boon will be the ones overseeing the event, taking over for Jeanette McCrea, who’s been apart of the festival for 12 years.

However, for Wager, it was more than just taking over the festival.

“Lac La Hache has changed so much over the years. It’s a real tight knit community, and we’ve lost three motels, some restaurants, the Fathers Day Fishing Derby, and if the South Cariboo Garlic Festival died, I just, I couldn’t see it.” says Teresa Wager, Festival Director.

“It would’ve been devastating for the community I think.”

Once Wager took over, she spoke with Boon, which they both decided that they could make the whole thing work.

“The beauty is that there’s already a strong foundation there. The festival’s been running for 21 years, and the previous organizers and volunteers have done a fantastic job.” says Boon, Volunteer Coordinator.

“Everything’s laid out there, and they’re helping us to move forward as well.”

Nothing big will change for the festival under new leadership, though they look to bring back more interactive activities from before covid.

Planning for the next Garlic Festival has already begun, with the date being August 26th to the 27th.

For more information on the South Cariboo Garlic Festival, you can visit their Facebook page here.