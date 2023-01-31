Williams Lake and surrounding area residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the Central Cariboo Community Food Hub Project.

On Monday (February 6) at 6 pm, they will present a free showing of a film in the Gibraltar room that follows a Dawson City family that only eats locally off the land for an entire year and the challenges they faced.

“The idea of the film is to see what that’s really like and how we can compare it to and appreciate our food system and why you maybe also want to protect your local food system more for what it can provide.”

van de Wijngaard said there will be a question and answer period with the film’s Director and an opportunity to learn what the Central Cariboo Community Food Hub Project is working on and to talk about food security solutions.

- Advertisement -

One of the goals of the Community Food Hub is to reduce food insecurity in the Central Cariboo by supporting local organizations that are helping people struggling with their food security needs.

“Anyone who’s doing food security work, food banks, or any organizations that have food programs, or local producers, markets, the Food Hub is meant to be like a hub of all of those stakeholders and we want to support them, make things more efficient and centralize food system work in the Cariboo.” van de Wijngaard said.

Community Food Hubs were created by United Way BC when the pandemic started and people who were new to food insecurities found themselves in a tough position.

The Cariboo Community Food Hub Project is stewarded by the Social Planning Council of Williams Lake and funded by United Way BC.