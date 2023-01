A local rink won a dramatic final at the Ladies Wheel n’ Speil at the Quesnel Curling Club over the weekend.

It went to an extra end and Darla Duguid led her team to a 7-4 victory over Kay Lynn Thompson from Prince George.

The B final came down to the final rock before Ev Lawson defeated Shar Berg 6-5.

Cindy Nikirk captured the C final 7-0 over Brenda Ernst, and Marry Ellison took the D 8-2 over Trudy Bentley.

A total of 16 rinks took part.