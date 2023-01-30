A 74-year old Quesnel man who was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stuck motorist has passed away.

The man suffered serious injuries and Quesnel RCMP now confirm that he succumbed to those injuries in hospital.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 97 south of Kersley back on December 30th.

RCMP say an F-350 pickup had gone off the road and into the ditch.

They say a couple of motorists had stopped and were attempting to pull the truck out of the ditch.

Police say a man that lived nearby also attended, and was attempting to assist with traffic control before he was struck by a vehicle that was unable to stop in time due to limited visibility and icy road conditions.

