The 100 Mile Nordics hosted the Teck Northern Cup on Saturday, January 28th.

the tournament saw plenty of cross country skiers compete at the 99 Mile Ski area to give young kids an entry level experience.

“It was a great event. We had 49 entrants racing, lots of volunteers, lots of parents, a few grandparents and a beautiful sunny day.” says Chris Keam, President of 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society.

“People were enjoying themselves, kids had a great time, trails were in good condition. Two thumbs up all around is what I was hearing.”

As for the tournament itself, Keam says as long as it’s around, they’ll keep applying to host a race.

He says its a good way to showcase lodge, club, and trails as people from across the Cariboo come down to enjoy the event.