The Cariboo Mountains will most likely stay as considerable avalanche conditions until winter ends.

This is due to the snow pack being extremely weak, which usually happens every decade or more.

“We have an unusually weak and shallow snow pack this winter.” says Zoe Ryan, Forecaster with Avalanche Canada.

“Professionals with decades of experience suggest that this week of a snow pack is only seen once every 10 or 20 years for much of Western Canada.”

As for this upcoming week, Ryan said that conditions may even worsen with the snow coming in.

She asks that people who do choose to go out to the mountains, to make sure they have the proper gear and avalanche training.

For more information on the avalanche conditions, you can visit Avalanche Canada’s website here.