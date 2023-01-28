While this weekend looks to be a chilly one, next week will seem to warm up, but it comes with a catch.

Snow will be coming down starting Monday (January 30th), and could even go for as long as Wednesday or Thursday across the Cariboo region.

“Monday afternoon looks to be kind of when the beginning of the precipitation starts to occur in the form of snow.” says Ken Dosanjh, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“So I am anticipating pretty persistent accumulation of snow starting Monday afternoon into Monday night.”

Dosanjh added that there will be no snowfall warnings in place for now, but could very well change as we get closer.

Even though next week seems to warm up, he says the snow should still stick to the ground.

For more information on the current and upcoming weather, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.