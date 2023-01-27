Young cross-country skiers from the Cariboo and beyond will be putting their best foot forward tomorrow (January 28).

That’s when the 100 Mile Nordics will be hosting the Teck Northern Cup at the 99 Mile Ski area.

Chief of Race, Gary Carlson, said this event is designed to give the skiers a taste of what a race experience is like.

“We try to attract as many young kids as possible and it’s meant for them as an entry-level race experience. It is a full-on timed race not a qualifying race for anything.”

- Advertisement -

He also hopes it will help the young skiers perhaps continue to on in this sport.

“We are hoping that with hosting this type of race that gives kid’s experience, and gives the coaches some experience too, that it will start to snowball and we’ll actually see some kids that are interested in pursuing competition.”

Carlson said a total of 49 skiers from 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Williams Lake, and Hagensborg are registered for the event.