Charges have now been laid in a suspicious death investigation from August 2021 in 100 Mile House.

RCMP said in a release that 66 year old, Merrilee Hudson, of Sheridan Lake, has been charged with Manslaughter and appeared in court in 100 Mile House today (January 27th, 2023).

Police were called out to a residence near Sheridan Lake, in regards to a sudden death of a 69 year old man.

Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP said in the release “Now that this matter is before the courts and an individual has been charged, police will not be providing any additional information.”