A date for a Pre-Trial Conference has been set for the accused in a Williams Lake area murder case.

24-year old Waylon Darian Harry is due back in Supreme Court on February 21st.

Harry is charged with second degree murder.

Williams Lake RCMP were called out to the community of Esk’etemc, which is about 50 kilometres southwest of the city, for a report of a suspicious death on December 20th of 2021.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the body of a 19-year old indigenous female.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.