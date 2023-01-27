The vacancy rates for Williams Lake and Quesnel have both gone up in 2022 compared to previous years.
Beginning with Williams Lake saw the rental rate reach 4.4%, with 2021 only hitting 2.2%.
According to Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation, the average rental price for a two bedroom apartment $947.
That’s down compared to 2021 which was at $954.
Currently under construction, Williams Lake has three single rentals.
For Quesnel, while not reaching Williams Lake vacancy rates, it still landed at 1.3% compared to 2021 at 0.9%.
The average rental price for a two bedroom apartment is $831, which is a significant jump to what 2021 was at $704.
As for what the rental future holds for Quesnel, there are 12 single rentals under construction.
Overall in Canada, the vacancy rate dropped to 1.9%, while average two bedroom rent went up by 5.6% to $1,258.
This is the lowest vacancy rate Canada has seen since 2001.
Canada’s 2023 rental report can be found here.