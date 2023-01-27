Listen Live

Williams Lake and Quesnel apartment vacancy rates up

By Zachary Barrowcliff
The vacancy rates for Williams Lake and Quesnel have both gone up in 2022 compared to previous years.

Beginning with Williams Lake saw the rental rate reach 4.4%, with 2021 only hitting 2.2%.

According to Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation, the average rental price for a two bedroom apartment $947.

That’s down compared to 2021 which was at $954.

Currently under construction, Williams Lake has three single rentals.

For Quesnel, while not reaching Williams Lake vacancy rates, it still landed at 1.3% compared to 2021 at 0.9%.

The average rental price for a two bedroom apartment is $831, which is a significant jump to what 2021 was at $704.

As for what the rental future holds for Quesnel, there are 12 single rentals under construction.

Overall in Canada, the vacancy rate dropped to 1.9%, while average two bedroom rent went up by 5.6% to $1,258.

This is the lowest vacancy rate Canada has seen since 2001.

Canada’s 2023 rental report can be found here.

