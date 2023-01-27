Once again they’ll be freezin’ for various reasons when the re-annual polar bear plunge happens Saturday, February 4th at Scout Island in Williams Lake.

Lead Organizer Sunny Dyck said they are excited to have “Freezin for a Reason” back with live participants after having to hold it virtually in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Besides not being held on new years day as other polar bear plunges across the country, Dyck added there’s something else that’s unique about this one.

“It’s sort of a boost for the beginning of the year for the other clubs and sporting groups to raise pledges for their jumpers. So they can raise money for their organization using our platform. We (Williams Lake Roller Derby) pay it forward, they pay it forward, it’s fundraising doing fundraising really.”

There are new ways to raise pledges including one that was developed a couple of years ago by a young member of the Caribruiser Junior Roller Derby team.

“She did a pledge for “Don’t make me jump in the lake”. She raised reverse money so she saved a polar bear. Anybody who doesn’t actually want to jump in the lake but they want to help out the community or their team themselves they can raise pledges so they don’t have to take the plunge” Dyck said.

She noted when they took this Polar Plunge over from the Williams Lake Rustlers in 2018 they had around 38 people show up and so far 45 to 60 have registered for this year’s event.

More information and pledge forms are available on the Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby FaceBook page.