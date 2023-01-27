The City of Williams Lake is seeking feedback for the creation of a zoning bylaw, which would allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in the City.

This comes as the City looks to tackle the housing challenges with improved senior housing, with a home sharing project.

Similar to the home sharing project, the release says residents can share housing perspectives and thoughts on the proposed bylaw through an online survey.

The City also spoke about the ADUs during the City Council meeting on Tuesday (January 24th), where they felt it would help address the issues surrounding housing.

“Council is currently proposing adding ADUs as a permitted use in five residentials, but will be seeking the public feedback before those are finalized.” says Jessica Ball, Planner One.

ADUs are small, standalone homes that can have up to two storeys and can be above a detached garage.

As it stands, the release from the City states that ADUs are not permissible without a rezoning application.

The goal for the AUDs is to reduce the regulatory process, and to make it easier for home owners to add them, which would increase housing stock.

The online survey’s purpose is to better understand the housing needs within the community, and to explore the option to have ADUs as an option to combat the housing challenges.

The survey will stay open to residents until Monday, February 13th.

For those looking to do the online survey, you can find it here.

And for more information on the ADUs and survey, you can find it on the City of Williams Lake website here.