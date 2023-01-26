(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP is looking for witnesses to a shooting that happened last night. (Wednesday)

Police say the victim reported he was walking in the area of 20th Avenue and Queensway in the evening, when a brown Dodge 1500 pickup truck with an Alberta license plate approached him.

Mounties say the driver, whom the victim did not recognize, allegedly shot the victim from the vehicle and drove away.

“Police received a report of a loud bang in that area, with a sighting of a male running away from the nearby gas bar at around 6:45 p.m.,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Investigators believe these two events are related, and are asking to speak with any witnesses to either event. We would also like to speak to anyone with a dash camera that may have caught an image of the suspect truck.”

Cooper added the truck has tinted windows, and is missing the passenger side running board.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.

The file remains under investigation.