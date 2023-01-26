Quesnel City Council has approved an 8.1 million dollar Capital Budget for 2023.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton says it includes a new 1.2 million dollar fire truck for the following year.

“The budget includes the use of long term debt for a Fire Engine needed in 2024. Due to how long it takes to get a fire engine, even though we don’t need it til 2024, we will have to order it in 2023 which means pasing all the required bylaws for debt this year.”

Some other items in the Capital Budget include spending 750 thousand dollars on a storm sewer upgrade on Patchett street, there is nearly half a million dollars in paving planned, 313 thousand dollars will be spent on a new runway sweeper at the airport, and 235 thousand dollars has been set aside for some demolition at the old Public Works site.

Looking ahead to 2024 in the five year capital budget, Bolton also noted that it will focus on the Capital Reinvestment Reserve.

“The five year capital budget is built with increases to the Capital Reinvestment Reserve. At this point there is still a funding gap with the project that come from the Capital Reinvestment Reserve. Over the next year, a review of the funding for this reserve will need to be conducted.”