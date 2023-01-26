A major shift in temperatures from what we’ve had this month in the Cariboo will begin to take hold late tomorrow.

Alyssa Charboneau, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said a ridge of high pressure will be driving Arctic air into our region.

“For the Cariboo, we are expecting that air will arrive Friday night and last into the beginning of next week which is going to give temperatures quite a bit below seasonal normal. We are looking at daytime highs of around minus 10 and overnight lows coming in around minus 20 as well.”

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

A short period of gusty Northerly winds will accompany the cold air’s arrival through the Cariboo making it feel colder and may combine with snow on Saturday.

Charboneau said the cold weather will stick around until early next week before temperatures gradually start to rise.

“Going into February our latest forecast guidance is showing temperatures closer to seasonal normal, so for this time of year our high is around minus 3, and overnight lows of minus 12” Charboneau added.