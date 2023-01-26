Once again the generosity of residents in 100 Mile House and the surrounding area came shining through.

This year’s Starry Nights fundraising campaign for the 100 Mile District Hospital was a lofty one-hundred thousand dollars to mark their 20th anniversary.

When the campaign ended on Monday ( January 23) and the counting was done, Brenda Devine, Public Relations and Fundraiser for the South Cariboo Health Foundation says they raised over two hundred thousand dollars and explained where most of that money will be going.

“We have a hundred thousand dollars right off the bat to complete the Wound Care Clinic, which is in the 100 Mile Hospital. This money also goes to buy the VAC Systems which we have committed to three and are 23-thousand dollars apiece.”

Devine noted this was their biggest fundraiser ever in the two decades they’ve been doing it.

“Our 20th anniversary was 2022, it’s just been a really nice finish for that whole anniversary and a really good start to 2023 to know that we’ve raised that much money and that we surpassed it.”

She added the remainder of the money will be put towards projects that will be designated later this year for the 100 Mile District Hospital.

Devine said she was wonderfully surprised and thrilled at the total and had no idea that they would hit the 200-hundred-thousand dollar mark and couldn’t thank the community enough.