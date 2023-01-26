Matthew Webb is currently doing a cross country trek as a memorial run, and for the Biker Down Society.

Webb began his trek in 100 Mile House, where his friend Anthony Morgan, passed away in a motorcycle accident.

“The starting point was chosen there, just because I have some of his belongings with me from when he crashed, and I wanted his family to have it, like wallet and patches that were on his desk.” says Webb

“What better place to do it, then with his chosen family.”

Both Webb and Morgan met at work in Vancouver when covid started, and later moved to 100 Mile House.

To get across the country, Webb is using a 1984 Honda Big Red, and has been using different routes, such as the sides of highways, backroads, and others.

He’ll also be setting a Guinness World Record for longest distance on a trike.

Currently, Webb is at Betula Lake, Manitoba, which is ~40 kilometers away from the Ontario border.

He looks to complete his trek, which began on January 1st, at the end of February, but he says it all comes down to drive time, and having to deal with the weather and body.

His trek will conclude in Nova Scotia, with an approximate distance of 4237 kilometers.

As for how people can keep up with him, he’s most active on TikTok, and makes posts on his Facebook page.