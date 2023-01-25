(With files from Will Peters-MyPGNow)

Two weeks ago to the day, Canfor announced it will shut down its pulp line in Prince George.

Today (Wednesday), they announced the closures of two more northern BC operations.

Chetwynd’s sawmill and pellet plant are permanently closing down, while Houston will be closing up shop for an extended period for “redevelopment on the site.”

They said the “company intends to build a new, modern, globally competitive manufacturing facility that employs state-of-the-art technology to produce high-value products from the sustainable timber supply in the region.”

Canfor’s official release does not give a timeline for re-opening in Houston, but a document given to impacted employees that has been obtained by My PG Now says “it is expected to take about two years to construct the facility if approved by the board of directors,” and “if approved, the new mill is expected to come online in 2025 at the earliest.”

They said the mills will wind down and close early in the second quarter of 2023, removing around 750 million board feet of lumber annually.

As a part of a statement, Canfor’s President and CEO said “our goal is to match our mill capacity with the economically available fibre for harvest to enhance our ability to compete and to operate throughout the market cycles. This is what will ultimately create greater stability for our employees and communities while ensuring we can continue to provide the high quality, low carbon products that are in demand by our customers around the world.”

At this time, Canfor has not answered what will happen if the Houston overhaul is not approved, or how many jobs will be impacted and lost by these closures.

