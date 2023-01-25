BC’s Minister of Forests is expressing frustration over the preliminary decision by the United States Department of Commerce this week to continue to apply duties to Canadian softwood lumber exports into the U.S.

Bruce Ralston calls them unjustified, adding that at a time when we need to work together in the face of rising costs due to global inflation, these tariffs are making housing and lumber more expensive, hurting people on both sides of the border.

He says BC will continue to work with the federal government to stand up for the 50,000 hard-working people in the province’s forest industry against these unwarranted duties.

Ralston says they will continue to advocate for a fair market for BC wood products, and vigorously defend against this unfair U.S. trade action.

He says that includes litigation through all available avenues, including under the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, and the World Trade Organization.