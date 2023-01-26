The City of Williams Lake is looking to have a bigger voice for more help from the province.

The City is looking to have a meeting with the RCMP, First Nations leaders, the school board, CRD, MLA Lorne Doerkson and MP Todd Doherty on how they can bring in more resources from the province.

“The RCMP put a press release out here a couple days ago with regards to gang fighting and prolific offenders.” says Councilor Scott Nelson.

“We really wanna tackle this and we need to pull all these agencies together and both federal and provincial levels of government, community First Nations, and collectively go after and ensure that our communities are safe.”

The goal for the meeting is to have a stronger and louder voice for the government to give additional resources.

The resources would go towards the RCMP in IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) that specialize in crime gangs to go after the problems creeping up, as Nelson said in council that RCMP is stretched thin.

Nelson also noted at council that prolific offenders cause 85 percent of crime, which if they were to tackle the issue, the crime rate would decrease significantly.

The motion to have a meeting with the different agencies was carried unanimously.