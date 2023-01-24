A new planning project is in the works for Williams Lake for Seniors Home-Sharing.

The project, in partnership with Urban Matters and BC Healthy Communities, aims to better understand the senior population’s housing needs and preferences and look at non-traditional possibilities to meet the housing needs in the community.

In a release from the City, they say that the City is currently facing housing challenges, however the home-sharing project could not only identify, but help address the issue.

The City is allowing seniors 65 years of age or older to provide their housing perspectives and needs through a survey.

February 11th will be the cut off date for the survey, where residents can either grab a physical copy at the Seniors Activity Centre at the Cariboo Memorial Complex or City Hall.

The survey can also be found online here.

The release also notes that going forward, the City looks to host group sessions to introduce a variety of age-friendly housing types, and to gather more feedback from participants.

More information on the project can be found here.