A Quesnel minor hockey product has commited to the Prince George Spruce Kings for the 2023-24 BC Hockey League season.

Forward Carter Hesslegrave is currently a member of the Cariboo Cougars .

He has 4 goals and 10 assists in 24 games while serving as the team captain for the Under-18 team.

Hesslegrave has also played 6 games with the Spruce Kings this year as an affiliate player.

Last season, Hesslegrave finished third on the Cougars in scoring with 7 goals and 21 assists.