second phase preliminary geophysical investigation results of the St Joseph’s Mission to be released January 25th

By Pat Matthews
WLFN Chief Willie Sellars Photo-P Matthews MYCaribooNow staff
Chief and Council of the Williams Lake First Nation will be releasing the preliminary geophysical results from the second phase of the St Joseph Mission Residential School investigation tomorrow afternoon (January 25).
Prior to releasing the results to the public, Williams Lake First Nation will be conducting a meeting tomorrow morning with the Chiefs of the communities directly affected by the operations at the Mission.
Following the announcement, a Sacred Fire will take place at the Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium from tomorrow afternoon to the evening of January 28th.
Phase 1 results were revealed back on January 25th, 2022.
