Sinclar Forest Group halts production at three facilities
Sinclar Forest Group halts production at three facilities

By Pat Matthews
Photo of Lakeland Mills Sawmill in Prince George (Photo supplied by MyPGNow.com staff)

(from the files of Brendan Pawliw MYPGNow staff)

Some forestry workers in PG, Vanderhoof, and Fort Saint James will be sitting idle for at least two weeks.

Sinclar Forest Group announced today (Monday) that a curtailment will occur at its Apollo Forest Products, Lakeland Mills, and Nechako Lumber facilities starting on Monday (January 30th).

The company sites weak market conditions as the reason for the stoppage.

“There are factors outside of our control that are having a detrimental impact on our business,” said Sinclar President Greg Stewart. “Regrettably, it is necessary to curtail our lumber operations at this time.”

Earlier this month, Canfor slashed 300 jobs from its pulp line at the PG Pulp and Paper Mill.

