After bringing amateur rodeo performances to the Lake City over the past 30 years, the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association is hanging up its spurs.

“A decision was made by the Board of Directors after a meeting,” President Kelly Walls said, “and being unable to bring new people on board, and we’ve been trying the last probably 4 or 5 years, and to put on a good rodeo of that magnitude takes a lot of people.”

Walls has been with the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association for the past 20 years and thanked everyone involved with bringing this event to the City.

“From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank all the volunteers, the sponsors, the rodeo contestants, and all the fans who came out to the rodeo, supporting us over the last 30 years and the best of luck to the new rodeo that’s going to be indoors,” Walls said.

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association gave it one last ride last August when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, holding it outdoors at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds where it started 30 years ago at the Trail Riders Arena.