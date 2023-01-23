There were a series of minor accidents on the Drag Lake Hill in Quesnel this (Monday) morning.

Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen says the first accident was just before 9 a.m.

“The responding police officers noted the sun was blinding the southbound drivers as they climbed the hill. When police arrived at the collision, they noted another two vehicle collision had occurred at the same location.”

Weseen says as emergency services helped the occupants, a third collision occurred when a southbound vehicle rear ended a parked police vehicle.

And that wasn’t the end of it.

“After a flagger exited his vehicle to help, his parked vehicle was also rear ended by a vehicle.”

In total, Weseen says eight vehicles were involved.

Despite all of that, he says no one was hurt.

Weseen says the road was closed briefly as tow trucks removed all of the vehicles.

He says the roads were slushy and wet at the time.