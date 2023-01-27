The Quesnel Kangaroos have picked up another two points in the Central Interior Hockey League.

Tyler Coleman, the team’s President and General Manager, confirms that the Smithers Steelheads have decided to forfeit the game that had to be cancelled in Quesnel earlier in the month after their bus broke down, rather than reschedule it.

A tight schedule and the fact that the playoffs are looming were the reasons given for the decision.

The Steelheads will have to pay a 25-hundred dollar fine, and Coleman says they will be reimbursed for lost revenue.

With the win, Quesnel inches a little closer to clinching first place in the East Division.

They are now 1 point up on 2nd place Williams Lake with just one game left for both teams.

The Roos and Stamps will both visit the Nechako Northstars in early February.