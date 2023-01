A 49-year old woman, accused of killing a man in the Quesnel area, has been ordered to stand trial.

Lona Lynette Cole is due back in Supreme Court on February 27th to fix a date for her trial.

Cole, who is charged with second degree murder and manslaughter using a firearm, has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

The charges are in connection with the death of Robert Douglas.

RCMP were called to a residence just off the Barkerville Highway in July of 2020.