An exemption was given to the BC Government by Health Canada from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

In a release from the UBCM, they say that the exemption will be put in place on January 31st, with a webinar for local governments on February 15th.

“I’m not supporting anything. The question we need to ask is, what kind of society are we looking for?” says Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“Are we going to take off the drugs, or are we going to put more drugs in people’s hands? That’s the question that needs to be asked.”

The release further states that adults (18 years and older) will not be arrested or charged for having small amounts of certain illegal drugs for personal use.

The small amount can not exceed 2.5 grams.

The drugs that are under the exemption includes opioids, crack and powder cocain, meth and ecstasy.

The webinar on February 15th will allow local governments to discuss the decriminalization and key implementation considerations.

“They should’ve done it before they announced the decriminalization.” says Rathor

“When the order is passed as of the 31st of January, and the discussion’s taking place 15th of February, what good is it? I wish they would’ve done the 15th of January, before they passed the order.”

Rathor feels as this approach is backwards, and is putting the cart in front of the horses, rather than the horses in front of the cart.