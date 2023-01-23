Listen Live

Introduction To Avalanche Skills Training Coming To The South Cariboo

By Pat Matthews
logo from south cariboo search and rescue facebook page

Backcountry adventurers are encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Avalanche Skills Training Level 1 course.

“The Level 1 course through Avalanche Canada is the introduction to avalanches and what everybody going out to the backcountry in the winter should have for minimum training.” Greg Rector, Avalanche Team Leader for South Cariboo Search and Rescue.

Rector noted by the end of the 2-day introductory course, participants will understand how to identify avalanche terrain, how to use appropriate decision-making tools, and how to carry out a companion rescue.

There will be one day for classroom instructions followed by another day spent in the mountains in the Mica Mountain area.

Rector added that most of the South Cariboo Search and Rescue Avalanche Response team will be assisting with the course that runs on February 4th and 5th.

Participants under the age of 19 must register with a parent that will accompany them as a full participant and must have a sled, helmet, and basic avalanche gear,

To register email [email protected] or call Val at 250-706-2624.

More information on the Avalanche Skills Training Level 1 course can be found on South Cariboo Search and Rescue FaceBook Page.

